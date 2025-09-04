New Additions Excited to Join Titans
The Tennessee Titans are making some changes to the roster before the season opener against the Denver Broncos.
After the 53-man roster deadline, the Titans claimed four players off waivers and signed defensive tackle Shy Tuttle, who was let go by the Carolina Panthers. Tuttle spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about coming to the Titans so quickly before the start of the season and the adjustments that come with changing teams.
"You have to be pro at the end of the day," Tuttle said via Wyatt.
"It's all about learning the playbook and learning techniques and stuff. … A bunch of familiar faces (in the locker room)."
Tuttle, 29, began his career as an undrafted free agent signing with the New Orleans Saints. After four seasons in the Big Easy, Tuttle signed a three-year, $19.5 million contract with the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers. Tuttle spent two seasons in Charlotte before being let go by the Panthers just before the final roster cuts.
Now, Tuttle comes back to the same state he played college in. He may be two hours away from Knoxville and the University of Tennessee, but Tuttle is excited for his NFL career to "come full circle."
As for Jalyn Armour-Davis, he also makes a return to the south after being with the Baltimore Ravens for three seasons. Armour-Davis was a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he was unable to fully catch on in the Ravens defensive rotation.
Now that he is in Tennessee, Armour-Davis is excited for the fresh start.
"It's good to be here," Armour-Davis said via Wyatt. "Everyone has been very receptive. It's good to meet my teammates, new coaches, and just take things as they come. Just be blessed."
Armour-Davis will find his way into the mix for the Titans, competing for playing time in a position group that already features L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, rookie Marcus Harris, Darrell Baker Jr. and fellow waiver claim Samuel Womack.
Tuttle and Armour-Davis could make their Titans debuts on Sunday against the Broncos at 3:05 p.m. CT.
