Jets Hire Former Titans QBs Coach
Former Tennessee Titans assistant coaches continue to make their way to the AFC East amid staffing changes for the New York Jets and New England Patriots.
Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets are expected to hire former Titans quarterbacks coach Charles London to the same role for head coach Aaron Glenn's first-year staff. London left Tennessee last offseason following the departure of Mike Vrabel -- now the head coach of the Patriots -- and spent the 2024 season with the Seattle Seahawks under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.
The Jets also recently hired Titans defensive passing game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Chris Harris to their defensive coaching staff. As for the Patriots, they've hired multiple former Titans to reunite with Vrabel, including defensive assistant Scott Booker, assistant head coach and defensive line coach Terrell Williams and front office executive Ryan Cowden.
Originally a running back for the Duke Blue Devils in the mid '90s, London got his NFL coaching start with the Chicago Bears in 2007 before making his way to the Titans in 2011 as an offensive assistant.
He spent two seasons in the college ranks as the running backs coach for Penn State before heading back to the NFL where coached with the Houston Texans, Bears again and Atlanta Falcons. London then joined Vrabel's staff in Tennessee in 2023 as the QB coach and passing game coordinator, but his return to Nashville was short-lived.
Last season, London spoke with team reporter Jim Wyatt about the growth of Titans quarterback Will Levis.
"Will's a tough kid, and I think he's proven that," London told Wyatt. " ... You see a little bit of tick in his leadership. It's getting more and more comfortable understanding guys. He's the quarterback, he's the starting quarterback, and guys are going to look to him. So he's gotten more comfortable with that aspect of it as he's grown as a leader in the team."
