Titans Legend Urges Team to Avoid Aaron Rodgers
The Tennessee Titans have a few interesting options to consider for their quarterback position ahead of next season.
With the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, it's an opportunity that gives the Titans a pick of the litter for their future franchise quarterback. But, in a class that's a bit uncertain surrounding the position, it effectively raises questions on whether Tennessee will actually go with a signal caller atop the board.
In the event Tennessee doesn't love how this year's quarterback class looks, the front office could ultimately turn to an alternative route by bringing in a veteran and big name who's come to mind in recent conversations: Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets.
After a bumpy season with the Jets, all eyes are on what could happen next with Rodgers, and if he'll end up in a new situation for the season after two short years in New York. And considering the Titans' latest quarterback woes, some have pinned the two to be an intriguing match for one another.
Yet, when asking former Titans quarterback Warren Moon on the matter, he doesn't see a seamless fit between Rodgers and the current Tennessee core.
"I don't know if he's the move for this young football team," Moon said on Up & Adams. "To bring in Aaron at this point, I think Aaron would be better with a more veteran football team. So, I don't think Tennessee is necessarily the place for him."
Rodgers didn't have the greatest showing this past season in New York compared to recent years of production, winning only five games he started in to finish with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on a 63.0% completion rate.
On paper, it seems as if Rodgers could be a welcomed fit to mend the Titans' issues under center. But, at 41-years-old, coming off one of his worst seasons in recent memory, there likely lies options on the table that can fit this regime, and it's a sentiment Moon looks to agree with.
Instead of Rodgers, the Titans could look around the open market for another bridge quarterback or reclamation project if the Tennessee front office doesn't fancy any guys atop the draft board. And if they do like what this class has to offer, the decision for their future under center becomes much simpler.
