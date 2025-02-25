Titans Taking Note of 'Massive' Prospect at NFL Combine
As with any draft cycle, the Tennessee Titans alongside the rest of the NFL will have their hands full over the coming week with the NFL Combine taking place in Indianapolis.
The Titans brass will be searching up and down the board over the next week to put together some potential fits for this April's draft. However, it seems like a few names have already been uncovered as some names to watch for Tennessee as the upcoming drills and on-field showings ensue.
One of those candidates to keep an eye on is Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, who ESPN insider Turron Davenport listed among his short list of prospects the Titans will have an eye on at the combine, ultimately filling new general manager Mike Borgonzi's desire of "big, physical players."
"Ersery has the massive size to fit the bill," Davenport said. "He uses his powerful hands to jolt pass rushers trying to get to the quarterback. Ersery will drive a defender to the ground when the opportunity presents itself in run blocking. Despite playing left tackle at Minnesota, Ersery is a viable option on the right side for the Titans. Ersery's success as a zone run blocker is evidence of his physical ability. Ersery could help set himself up as a possible high second-round pick if he excels at the combine."
The Titans have a clear need on the offensive line to address at some point this offseason, and the best way of addressing that long-term is by hitting on a young prospect to hold down the fort for the foreseeable future. Perhaps Ersery could be that guy.
Ersery's versatility as a swing tackle can provide that security on the right side for the Titans, effectively pairing next to Tennessee's recently rebuilt unit on the front lines with other budding young linemen like J.C. Latham and Peter Skoronski.
Titans quarterbacks were sacked a total of 52 times across 2024. That's a number that can't persist into 2025 as Tennessee attempts to make some strides forward on the offensive side of the ball. Honing in on a tackle in the early portion of this year's draft could be a necessary spark for whoever ends up as the starting quarterback for the coming campaign.
The NFL Draft officially kicks off in Green Bay on Thursday, April 24th.
