NFL Recognizes Titans on Historic Anniversary
The Tennessee Titans are being recognized on the historic anniversary of one of the best — and maybe most controversial — plays in league history.
The NFL's official X account posted a video Wednesday to honor the 25th anniversary of the famous "Music City Miracle" play that the Titans pulled off in the AFC Wild Card against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 8, 2000.
Down 16-15 with just 16 seconds to play, Titans tight end Frank Wycheck fielded the kickoff before tossing a cross-field lateral to receiver Kevin Dyson, who eluded the defense down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown with three seconds left. Tennessee pulled off what seemed impossible for a 22-16 win.
The play has faced controversy due to the uncertainty of whether or not Wycheck's lateral was a forward pass, which would have negated the touchdown. Regardless, it remains one of the most famous plays in NFL history and is by far the most iconic play in the history of the Titans/Houston Oilers franchise.
The win helped propel the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV in Atlanta three weeks later against the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams after playoff wins on the over the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Those that felt Dyson's touchdown shouldn't have counted saw his luck run out in the Super Bowl. Trailing 23-16 with five seconds left at the St. Louis 10-yard line, Titans quarterback Steve McNair found Dyson for a nine-yard gain, but he was stopped just short of the goal line as time expired.
That defensive stop and the image of Tyson trying to reach for the goal line is another sequence the 1999 Titans were a part of that will live forever in NFL lore.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!