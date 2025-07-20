Titans Need Big Plays From DB
Tennessee Titans defensive back Amani Hooker is going into his seventh year with the team.
Hooker is the longest-tenured member of the Titans next to Jeffery Simmons as they were both part of Tennessee's 2019 draft class.
With Hooker establishing himself as a pillar of the defense, the Titans need him to step up and make big plays.
"Heading into his seventh NFL season, Hooker remains a dependable and productive player for the Titans," team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
"In 2024, Hooker finished fifth on the team with 70 tackles, and he also tallied a team-high five interceptions with nine passes defensed, seven quarterback pressures and four tackles for a loss. While some things have changed around him, the Titans are counting on Hooker to once again be a stabilizing force, and a playmaker."
Hooker is entering the final year of his contract, so it's important for him to showcase himself as he can earn a lot of money next season and beyond with a strong performance this season.
Hooker will be joined in the secondary with Xavier Woods, who comes from the Carolina Panthers as the team's top tackler last season. Having Hooker and Woods join forces with a healthy L'Jarius Sneed could drastically improve things for the Titans, who went 3-14 last season and claimed the No. 1 overall pick.
Given the uncertain variables surrounding Hooker in the defense, he has to continue being a reliable asset, much like he's done throughout his tenure with the Titans.
If Hooker has his best season yet, the Titans could inch closer to the .500 mark this season.
Hooker and the Titans are days away from reporting to training camp, where they will get ready for their first preseason game on Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
