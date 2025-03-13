Eagles Sign Former Titans First-Round Pick
The Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles are adding a former Tennessee Titans cornerback to their secondary.
Per reports from NFL on FOX insider Jordan Schultz, the Eagles are signing former Titans first-round pick Adoree' Jackson to a deal. Jackson played in 14 games and made five starts for the New York Giants this past season.
Schultz reports that multiple other teams had interest in Jackson before Philadelphia swooped in and made a move.
"Howie Roseman and the Eagles didn’t take long to find another proven veteran corner," Schultz tweeted. "After Darius Slay signed with the Steelers, Philly stays in the NFC East to land Adoree' Jackson — who had a multitude of other teams in the mix."
Jackson, 28, was originally the No. 18 overall pick by the Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Titans before the team released him during the 2021 offseason. The Giants then signed Jackson to a three-year, $39 million deal a few days later. He spent the next three seasons with New York.
Jackson played in 14 games for the Giants last season but the team chose not to re-sign him during the early parts of the offseason.
