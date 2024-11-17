Preview: Can Titans Pull Off Upset Over Vikings?
The Tennessee Titans are coming into their Week 11 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings as a big underdog, but anything can happen on any given Sunday.
The Vikings have not played their best football after their 5-0 start. They lost consecutive games to the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams before narrowly escaping against the Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars.
In Week 10 against the Jags, the Vikings failed to score a touchdown, but four field goals were enough to beat a Mac Jones-led Jacksonville squad.
The Jaguars are one of the league's worst defenses, but they were able to find a way to contain Sam Darnold and Justin Jefferson from doing much on the offensive side of the ball.
For the Titans, things have been trending up as of late with promising performances in back-to-back games against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. Even though they were unable to beat the Chargers, there was enough positives stemming from that game to give the Titans something to look forward to this week.
Even though it may be in the Titans' best interest to lose to keep their draft position as high as possible, they want to compete and send their fans home happy after a win, which is something they have only been able to do once in Nashville this season.
The matchup on paper between the Vikings and Titans puts Minnesota as a likely winner. However, there are reasons why the games are played and the Titans will do everything in their power to beat the Vikings and drive the ship back on track.
The Vikings and Titans are slated to kick off at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!