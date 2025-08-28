Roster Moves Prove Titans Are Still Working
The Tennessee Titans are situating their roster after waiver claims shook up the bottom part of the roster.
The Titans claimed Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis, his teammate C.J. Ravenell, Indianapolis Colts defensive back Samuel Womack and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Dorian Mausi, while signing Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. In corresponding moves, the team released offensive lineman Corey Levin, while waiving defensive tackle Timmy Horne, linebacker Curtis Jacobs, cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally and offensive tackle John Ojukwu.
The Titans were the only team to make more than two waiver claims, which is a sign that the team is far from complete. The Titans are taking a chance with all of these players that were cut by their original teams, but Tennessee feels these people are better than what it had before.
This means the Titans are trying to correct and fix roster construction mistakes that were made by former general managers Jon Robinson and Ran Carthon. Out of the 2020-23 draft classes, only three players are currently on the 53-man roster. Running back Tyjae Spears and quarterback Will Levis are on injured reserve and are expected to miss time in the 2025 campaign.
The struggles Robinson and Carthon faced are now Mike Borgonzi's responsibility to fix. Borgonzi took advantage of the fact that the Titans were the No. 1 team with priority on the waiver wire, giving him full reign to take any player he wanted.
Borgonzi went with Armour-Davis, a fourth-year pro out of Alabama that never fully caught on with the Ravens. However, he may have an opportunity for more playing time in Tennessee as he replaces Gabe Jeudy-Lally, who played four games in his rookie season in 2024.
It remains to be seen how much of an impact these new Titans waiver claims will have, but the hope is that they are able to produce something, because that is better than nothing.
The newest Titans don't have much time to get situated as they are getting ready for their season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Sept. 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CT.
