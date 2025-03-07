Should Titans Trade for DK Metcalf?
The Tennessee Titans and the rest of the NFL are reacting to the news of DK Metcalf requesting a trade from the Seattle Seahawks.
Metcalf, 27, has been with the Seahawks since he was chosen in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
The Titans need a wide receiver after trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the season. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is also a free agent, and if he signs elsewhere, it would put the Titans in a real bind at the position. This begs the question, should the Titans trade for Metcalf?
Metcalf is certainly a talented player, catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns this past season. However, there are reasons why the Titans shouldn't make a move for him.
The former Ole Miss product has just one year left on his contract and he is seeking a new deal that will pay him somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million per year. That's probably the biggest thing deterring the Titans from a potential deal. The team has other needs to address and saving that much money for one player might not be worth it for the Titans.
The Seahawks will be open to dealing him, but they are going to want a king's ransom in return. Any trade would likely involve the Titans to part ways with their second-round pick, which sits at No. 35 overall.
While the veteran experience would be helpful for the Titans, draft picks are what new general manager Mike Borgonzi wants to use to rebuild the team, and one year of Metcalf isn't enough to compromise that plan because there's a new shiny toy on the shelf that the team could possibly play with.
