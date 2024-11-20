Titans Coach Baffled By O-Line Struggles
The Tennessee Titans have yet to resolve their issues at right tackle despite making another change.
Against the Minnesota Vikings, the Titans split time at right tackle between Nicholas Petit-Frere (51 percent) and practice squad player Isaiah Prince (49 percent).
While Prince was in the game, the Titans were called for three illegal formation penalties, the first for the team this season.
"They felt like we weren't (lined up correctly),"Coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "That's not for me to debate about, they called it, so we have to make sure we line up better. … But we haven't had a problem with that all season long."
On top of that, Titans quarterback Will Levis was hurried on half of his pass attempts, many of which came from the right side. Callahan appeared dejected about the failure to solve that issue this late into the season.
"Nothing has been good enough," Callahan said via Wyatt. "And I've not been a part of something that's been so hard to settle down and find some continuity and consistency."
Simply put, there are changes the Titans need to make that cannot be fixed in the middle of the regular season. They have tried to plug in five different players at the position, and none of them have succeeded or given the team what it needs.
The Titans should be applauded for trying to correct the error instead of letting bad play continue to happen, but it's clear that it's a personnel issue and that the team needs to search for a new franchise right tackle either early in the NFL Draft or with a veteran in free agency.
The Titans will return to the field in Week 12 as they visit the AFC South rival Houston Texans.
