Titans Defender Issues Confident Statement About Next Season
One of the Tennessee Titans' biggest bright spots across the 2024 season was the emergence of rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who burst onto the scene as an instant impact player on the team's front seven during his first year pro.
And now, as he enters his sophomore campaign, Sweat is clearly feeling both confident and excited for the season ahead, ready to make a big jump from his year one efforts.
"I'm very excited to go into my second year," Sweat said during Titans OTAs. "I feel a lot more comfortable playing this game, especially in my second year in this league. I'm ready. It's going to be good, man."
Sweat was the Titans' 38th-overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas and came out of the gates as one of the best rookie contributors on Tennessee's otherwise bumpy season.
Through 17 games and 16 starts, Sweat put together 51 combined tackles, four TFLs, along with a forced fumble and fumble recovery, both of which came from Tennessee's Week 13 contest vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
And now heading into year two, Sweat has the outlook for another impactful season on the horizon. He'll be starting on the Titans' defensive front once again next to Jeffery Simmons and Sebastian Joseph-Day, but will look to be a part of a much better pass rush and run defense than their season prior. In 2024, Tennessee was ranked top ten in the NFL for rushing yards allowed, and in the bottom three for sacks, pressures, and hurries.
For the Titans to lift above their three wins from last season, it'll likely have to come with a much more consistent force in their front seven across the year ahead. But, with a young, imposing presence like Sweat preparing for a big year two, it could make life a lot easier for Tennessee within their defensive trenches.
