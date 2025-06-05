Titans' Star WR Gives Honest Thoughts on Cam Ward
It's been less than two months since Tennessee Titans' top pick Cam Ward stepped into the building, but it seems like the team's rookie quarterback is already making a considerable impression with some of his teammates.
One of Ward's teammates to sound off some praise from what they've seen through Tennessee's OTAs has been Titans star receiver Calvin Ridley, who seemingly knew from the moment he walked in the door that he was the right call at number-one.
"From Day 1 I met him, I knew he was going to be in the (play)book, and here," Ridley said of Ward. "It's easy to relate to him, fun, [he's] easy to talk ball with. … You have to have that (expletive)-it mentality, and he's got that... I see a great arm, a great mind, someone who knows he can make the throws."
Ward and Ridley have been getting busy in the facility during the initial reps of the Titans' offseason training and OTAs, but so far, things are off to a hot start between the pairing.
Last season, Ridley was able to make the most of a rough situation in the Titans' offense, putting together 14 starts to log 1,017 receiving yards on 64 catches and four touchdowns, making for his third-career season of collecting over 1,000 yards, even while Tennessee was ranked as a bottom-ten offense in the NFL.
But now, the landscape has shifted for Ridley heading into his third year with Tennessee. He's got a big-time upgrade at the quarterback position, primed to be his favorite target through the air, and if all holds to form, he could be in for yet another 1,000-yard campaign, or even the first Pro Bowl selection of his career.
For Ridley to make those strides, though, it all starts with having that leader under center. But so far into this summer, it's becoming more and more clear the Titans have just the right guy at the helm for this offense.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!