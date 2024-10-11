Titans Announce Plan for Rookie LB
Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray hasn't had the ideal start to his NFL career.
After dealing with a shoulder injury throughout training camp, the fourth-round pick out of North Carolina was designated to return earlier this week.
However, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt, coach Brian Callahan revealed during his most recent press conference that Gray would not be activated for this weekend's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Titans have until Oct. 28 to place Gray on the 53-man roster, officially having him return from injured reserve. That would mark 21 days from when the team officially designated him from return on Oct. 7. This means that Gray can miss the team's next three games and the latest he can come back is Week 9 when the team takes on the New England Patriots at home.
If the Titans fail to place Gray on the 53-man roster by then, he will have to stay on injured reserve for the rest of the year, unable to play for the team this season.
Gray's shoulder injury was nerve-related, so the team wanted to take an extra amount of precaution when dealing with his road to recovery. That's also evidenced in the team's slow pace towards bringing him back from the injured reserve designation. The Titans just spent a fourth-round pick to select him, so he is someone that the team wants to ensure is dealt with a ton of care.
When Gray makes his debut, he will have a chance to contribute at a massive position of need for the Titans. The team has Ernest Jones IV, Kenneth Murray Jr. and Jack Gibbens holding the fort down at the linebacker spot, but adding Gray would be a big boost for the team.
