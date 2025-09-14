Titans QB Coach Praises Cam Ward
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is officially an NFL player after appearing in and starting his pro debut against the Denver Broncos.
Ward completed less than 50 percent of his passes and the Titans lost 20-12, but the No. 1 overall pick can say he's played in an NFL game. Titans quarterback coach Bo Hardegree shared his excitement for Ward in a recent interview with team reporter Jim Wyatt
"He was incredible. You know, the way the game was going. Obviously, like every young player comes out, they want to score touchdown on every single play and win 100 to nothing. But you know, it's his composure on the sidelines and during that game, the way the game went. He got the experience a true NFL game was phenomenal. I was really proud of him," Hardegree said via Wyatt.
"For him, it's a lot to build on. That is very positive. I thought talking to him through every series, every situation that was coming up, and his response was great."
The Week 1 matchup was a baseline for Ward to give him a spot to grow from. Obviously, the results weren't there, so the Titans need him to get better, but there is reason to believe he can grow. Now, it's time for Ward to show he can learn from his mistakes and preparation.
Ward is still looking for his first NFL touchdown, something he didn't even achieve in the preseason. He'll have a chance to do that at home in the Nissan Stadium opener in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Rams won't make it easy on him as they allowed just nine points and no touchdowns to the AFC South rival Houston Texans in their season opener, but Ward should be excited for the upcoming challenge.
If Ward can continue to grow and make strides in Week 2 and beyond, the Titans will soon begin to win games thanks to the offense and it will lead to the franchise feeling more confident in the former Miami Hurricane as the starting quarterback moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!