Titans Break Down Final Play vs. Jaguars
Despite trailing throughout the entire game, the Tennessee Titans had one last chance to tie or even win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17 on the final drive.
Facing fourth down just outside the red zone, Mason Rudolph threw what appeared to be a touchdown to wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, but Jaguars defensive back Antonio Johnson made a quick play on the ball, swatting it out of the air before it could land in Tennessee's hands.
Here's a look at the play:
“Yeah, he made a good play. I thought we had a chance at it," Titans coach Brian Callahan said postgame. "The ball was in there, it's fourth down from wherever we were to 20-something yard-line so took a shot to the end zone and had a chance to go make a play on the ball and the guy made a nice play coming over the top of Nick without doing any interference. That was a good play by that kid.”
Rudolph also gave his analysis on the play after the loss.
“Yeah, I mean, DB [Jaguars S Antonio Johnson] made a good play through the seam," Rudolph said postgame. "He overlapped, played in the middle of both number one and number two. Maybe lead him in a little bit more, but thought he made a good play.”
The play capped off the Titans' fifth consecutive loss and 13th on the season. With the Titans at 3-13, they are tied for the worst record in the NFL alongside the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.
A loss next week would guarantee at least a pick in the top two, and the Titans could move up to No. 1 if the Patriots also lose.
The Titans will play their final game of the season in Week 18 against the Houston Texans.
