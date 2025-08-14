Titans LB Wants Redemption After Vikings Fight
The Tennessee Titans have been fighting throughout training camp, so their newest linebacker should fit in nicely.
Brian Asamoah, who was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings earlier this week, was cut due to fighting teammate Will Fries at practice earlier in training camp.
"Later in practice, it went up another level when linebacker Brian Asamoah II popped Aaron Jones after a play. Asamoah went to offer Jones a hand, but guard Will Fries took exception to the initial hit and shoved Asamoah pretty hard. In return, Asamoah threw a punch at Fries," Minnesota Vikings On SI contributor Will Ragatz wrote.
"... After that, [head coach Kevin] O'Connell stopped practice and gathered the entire team in a huddle, presumably telling them that a line was crossed. He's had a pretty strict no-fighting policy in previous camps, particularly in joint practices with other teams."
The waiver claim comes after the Titans have been involved in two brawls with other teams during joint practices in training camp.
In Florida, the Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers got into it when they were practicing against one another. Then, the same happened in Georgia when the Titans defense got in a scuffle with Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and other members of the offense.
This isn't to say the Titans are building a "fighting" culture, but things always get a little chippy during training camp whether it's between a single team's offense and defense or a joint practice. NFL players are competitive whether it's on gameday or the practice field.
There is a time and a place and teams always go about it in different ways. For the Vikings, it was the final straw in a disappointing three-year tenure for Asamoah, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Asamoah has primarily played on special teams throughout his career, racking up 30 tackles in 46 career games. He'll have a chance to put his past behind him in these next few weeks with the Titans, where he will fight to claim one of the final spots on Tennessee's 53-man roster.
