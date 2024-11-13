Titans Coach Addresses OL Struggles
The Tennessee Titans continue to have a glaring weakness in the trenches.
The offensive line play for the Titans has been one of the worst in the league this season, and that isn't good when the team used a first-round pick on offensive linemen in each of the past two drafts.
While Peter Skoronski and JC Latham have been holding the fort down on the left side of the line, the right side continues to be a point of emphasis on the struggle bus.
"Obviously our issues on the right side continue. We weren't good enough there at all," Titans coach Brian Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "There's only so many people available," Callahan said. "We've tried to help that side as much as possible. … There's only so many things available to us at the moment, and we're going to have to use all of them, whatever that looks like."
The Titans have had a revolving door at the right tackle position, trying Nicholas Petit-Frere and Jaelyn Duncan, both of whom struggled or couldn't stay healthy. In Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Titans had Leroy Watson IV and John Ojukwu at the position, and neither provided a true solution to the position.
At this point in the year, when the Titans have tried four different players at the position and none of them work out, it gets to a point where you have to just accept the shortcomings at the position.
The Titans will eventually have to find a new player to man the right side of the offensive line, but that upgrade likely won't come until the offseason, when Tennessee can look at free agents and incoming rookies to fill the void.
The Titans are back in action in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!