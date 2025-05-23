Titans' Brian Callahan Excited by Van Jefferson
The Tennessee Titans knew they needed to get better at the wide receiver position this offseason, and that's why the team signed veteran Van Jefferson to a one-year deal.
Jefferson will have to fight for a role in the offense alongside fellow newcomers Tyler Lockett, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike, but Titans head coach Brian Callahan thinks he will make his way into the mix at some point.
"Yeah, I think Van's (Jefferson) been a productive player. He's had some years, like you said, that have been more productive than others. Some of that's just how the team was built around him," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I think Puka (Nacua) came in at one point and you got Cooper (Kupp) who became the point for that operation. But he's been a really solid player for every team he's played on, and he's been great so far. He's got some experience in the system and doing some of the things that we do, which is good. He's a pro's pro. Obviously, coach's son, so knows how to operate. Excited about what he can bring to us."
"I think he adds depth and competition to the room, which you can't ever have enough of that. But I'm excited to see how he comes out of it. I think he is determined to prove that he wants to show that he's more of what that productive season was than maybe what the last two or three have been. So, you got a motivated player and a serious veteran player that I think it's going to help us."
It remains to be seen how large of a role Jefferson will have in the Titans offense, but it's clear that he could make some noise at some point. He will likely have his role determined by how well he and the rest of his fellow wideouts perform in training camp.
