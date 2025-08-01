Titans HC Explains WR's Training Camp Absence
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley is off to a great start in training camp, but the 30-year-old hasn't had it perfect.
Ridley suffered some cramps earlier in the week at practice and Titans head coach Brian Callahan is giving him some rest ahead of the team's practice today before they head out to the Sunshine State for joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ridley is entering the season as the team's No. 1 wide receiver after notching over 1,000 yards for a second straight season in 2024.
Ridley has the tall task of being the top wideout for No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who is being immediately thrust into the spotlight as the team's starting quarterback in his rookie year. So far, Ridley and Ward have built a strong connection, one that's necessary for a quarterback and wide receiver to have.
"This much we know about the Titans receiving corps: Calvin Ridley is the No. 1. After that, a lot of things still need to be sorted out. At the start of camp, it's also looking like Ward and Ridley are developing some nice chemistry on and off the field,"team reporter Jim Wyatt wrote.
Last year, the Titans had injuries with DeAndre Hopkins during training camp. This year, it was Treylon Burks, who fractured his collarbone and was cut a few days later. Therefore, the Titans don't appear to be taking any risks with Ridley and want him to be healthy for the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!