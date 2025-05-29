Titans HC Gives Update on QB Competition
Even though the Tennessee Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick, he is still competing for the starting quarterback job against third-year pro Will Levis.
Eventually, Ward will be given a shot to prove himself, but the Titans must decide on whether to start the season off with their rookie or veteran under center.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke with reporters to tell them about the quarterback battle.
"I'm not going to sit up here and give you guys weekly and daily updates as to who takes reps when right now," Callahan said h/t The Tennesseean's Nick Suss.
"There's a whole lot of rotation going on at all positions. There's guys that you might see out there with the ones or with the twos. It's really irrelevant at this point. All guys are rotating. They're all going through the process. There is no ones, twos, starters or not."
The Titans have to run a very fluid depth chart for the time being. There are a lot of questions that have yet to be answered in regards to the team, and that's why OTA's and training camp exist. The Titans are learning about their roster during these practices, allowing them to make the best decisions possible for the season ahead.
All rookies, including Ward, have a lot of upside, but they still have to earn their place on the field through reps at practice. The more progress the Titans make in practice, the more likely they are to be part of the team's plans during the regular season.
The open competition at nearly every position, including quarterback, allows the team to get the best players possible in the starting lineup, which is what the Titans need in order to succeed.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!