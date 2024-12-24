Titans Coach Identifies Biggest Issue
All season long, the Tennessee Titans have had trouble taking care of the football.
It has cost them numerous games and opportunities at this point, making them one of the worst teams in the NFL.
The Titans added three more turnovers to their total in their Week 16 loss against the Indianapolis Colts after quarterback Mason Rudolph couldn't keep the ball in his team's hands.
Coach Brian Callahan spoke about the team's knack for turning the ball over in his most recent press conference.
"The biggest issue we have right now is we lead the league in turnovers," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"What do we have, 31 turnovers? That's insanity. It's going to make it really hard. That's how you lose games in this league. The biggest issue we have right now is the turnover problem."
It's hard to win football games when you don't keep the ball in your hands. The Titans defense has been good, but not enough to withstand these turnovers.
The 31 turnovers over 15 games means that the Titans are turning the ball over more than twice per game, which is easily the worst rate in the NFL.
These are problems that cannot be fixed overnight and will likely need a long offseason to correct, but the final two games of the year are about figuring out who will be here for the long haul.
The Titans are in a rebuild, but they may need to completely hard reset going into 2025 since the team has only continued to regress under new general manager Ran Carthon and Callahan.
The Titans are back in action on Sunday as they visit their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT.
