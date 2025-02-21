Draft Expert Reveals Titans' Best Three Options
The Tennessee Titans have among one of the more interesting decisions to make across the NFL this offseason with their pending number-one overall selection in the draft.
In a class of prospects that look largely unpredictable compared to recent history, many have questioned how the Titans could approach the top of the board to bring in a major component for their rebuild process.
Many options have entered the mix for Tennessee, but in the eyes of draft expert Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network, the Titans could have three clear options emerging from the crowd.
For Jeremiah, he sees the Titans going one of three ways at number one if a trade doesn't come to form: Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, or Cam Ward.
"I look at [the Titans] and to me, I think there's really a couple options," Jeremiah said. "I think it's three players – I think it's Abdul Carter, I think it's Travis Hunter, or Cam Ward. I think you're deciding between those three players, and then the fourth option is to trade. If I am Tennessee, I am not going past three unless I get an enormous haul, and I don't think you're going to get that in this draft. To me, I think that is what their decision is going to come down to."
A mix of three strongly viewed prospects seems to be on the table for Jeremiah, but it's a group that doesn't include one major name –– that's Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who's received some considerable chatter to be within that number-one pick conversation.
Instead, Ward looks to be the top quarterback on the board for the Titans for Jeremiah, and if Tennessee wanted to address their signal caller position at number one, signs may be pointing to the Miami product being the guy.
But, if the Titans weren't sold on Ward being an elite future franchise guy, an opportunity would be there to turn to one of the two blue-chip guys in Hunter or Carter, depending on how Tennessee valued each prospect.
Hunter has upside as a one-of-a-kind prospect to be an elite impact player on both sides of the ball, while Carter could be a best-available game-wrecker to add on an already strong defensive line for Tennessee.
Both present appealing cases alongside the argument for Ward, which is what makes the choice such a challenge for the Titans brass.
Thankfully, time is on the Titans' side, as Tennessee has until April 24th to finalize their decision when the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay at Lambeau Field.
