All Titans

Titans Final 53-Man Roster Projection

The Tennessee Titans will narrow their roster down to 53 players after the end of the preseason.

Jeremy Brener

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward stands in the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward stands in the pocket against the Minnesota Vikings. / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Titans will be placing a couple dozen players on the waiver wire ahead of the league's 53-man roster cutoff deadline.

Here's a look at the 53-man roster projection going into the final preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Quarterbacks (2): Cam Ward, Brandon Allen

Ward will be the starter while Allen earns the backup job after a solid performance in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Trevor Siemian could make it on the practice squad.

Running Backs (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut

While Spears and Mullings are dealing with ankle injuries, it shouldn't be too serious to not make the final roster. Chestnut could see an opportunity to fill in a gap or two while one or both of them are out.

Wide Receivers (7): Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, James Proche II

Tennessee Titans wide receiver James Proche II makes a catch during training camp
Tennessee Titans wide receiver James Proche II makes a catch during training camp. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Proche takes one of the final spots as he wins the punt return battle. Dike will return kicks and get a chance at wide receiver later in the season.

Tight Ends (3): Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson

There isn't much of a surprise with the tight ends. Okonkwo, Helm and Martin-Robinson have been a step above the rest in training camp.

Offensive Linemen (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Oli Udoh, Andrew Rupcich, Brenden Jaimes, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater

There aren't too many surprises with the nine offensive linemen here. Jaimes beats out Corey Levin for the backup center job, but Cushenberry should be healthy before Week 1.

Defensive Linemen (6): Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch, Jihad Ward, Joe Gaziano

The Titans carry four players that were part of the team last season while Ward and Gaziano bring veteran experience off the bench.

Inside Linebackers (4): Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Brian Asamoah II

Williams and Gray are fighting for the starting job. One will join Barton in the starting lineup and the other will join Asamoah off the bench.

Outside Linebackers (4): Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell

Key and Jones lead the unit, while Oladejo and Harrell provide youth in the second string.

Cornerbacks (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally

Not much of a surprise here with six cornerbacks staying on the final roster.

Safeties (5): Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown

Brown edges out Kendell Brooks for the final safety spot on the roster.

Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Johnny Hekker, Morgan Cox

Slye, Hekker and Cox remain with the team after no competition in training camp.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News