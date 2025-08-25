Titans Final 53-Man Roster Projection
The Tennessee Titans will be placing a couple dozen players on the waiver wire ahead of the league's 53-man roster cutoff deadline.
Here's a look at the 53-man roster projection going into the final preseason contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Quarterbacks (2): Cam Ward, Brandon Allen
Ward will be the starter while Allen earns the backup job after a solid performance in the preseason finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Trevor Siemian could make it on the practice squad.
Running Backs (4): Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears, Kalel Mullings, Julius Chestnut
While Spears and Mullings are dealing with ankle injuries, it shouldn't be too serious to not make the final roster. Chestnut could see an opportunity to fill in a gap or two while one or both of them are out.
Wide Receivers (7): Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett, Van Jefferson, Bryce Oliver, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike, James Proche II
Proche takes one of the final spots as he wins the punt return battle. Dike will return kicks and get a chance at wide receiver later in the season.
Tight Ends (3): Chig Okonkwo, Gunnar Helm, David Martin-Robinson
There isn't much of a surprise with the tight ends. Okonkwo, Helm and Martin-Robinson have been a step above the rest in training camp.
Offensive Linemen (9): Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Kevin Zeitler, JC Latham, Oli Udoh, Andrew Rupcich, Brenden Jaimes, Blake Hance, Jackson Slater
There aren't too many surprises with the nine offensive linemen here. Jaimes beats out Corey Levin for the backup center job, but Cushenberry should be healthy before Week 1.
Defensive Linemen (6): Sebastian Joseph-Day, T'Vondre Sweat, Jeffery Simmons, James Lynch, Jihad Ward, Joe Gaziano
The Titans carry four players that were part of the team last season while Ward and Gaziano bring veteran experience off the bench.
Inside Linebackers (4): Cody Barton, James Williams Sr., Cedric Gray, Brian Asamoah II
Williams and Gray are fighting for the starting job. One will join Barton in the starting lineup and the other will join Asamoah off the bench.
Outside Linebackers (4): Arden Key, Dre'Mont Jones, Oluwafemi Oladejo, Jaylen Harrell
Key and Jones lead the unit, while Oladejo and Harrell provide youth in the second string.
Cornerbacks (6): L'Jarius Sneed, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Roger McCreary, Darrell Baker Jr., Marcus Harris, Gabe Jeudy-Lally
Not much of a surprise here with six cornerbacks staying on the final roster.
Safeties (5): Amani Hooker, Xavier Woods, Quandre Diggs, Kevin Winston Jr., Mike Brown
Brown edges out Kendell Brooks for the final safety spot on the roster.
Specialists (3): Joey Slye, Johnny Hekker, Morgan Cox
Slye, Hekker and Cox remain with the team after no competition in training camp.
