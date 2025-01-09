Titans Coach Reveals Top Offseason Priority
The Tennessee Titans have holes all over the roster after an underwhelming 3-14 season, but there is one in particular that could completely change the team.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan says that the team needs some upgrades in the trenches.
"We need to get a right tackle," Callahan said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "I would say you're probably going to for sure see a new right tackle in some shape or form, you might see a few. We are going to have to add more players up front… From the center on left, I feel really good about it. And then from right guard and right tackle, we're going to have to find ways to keep improving."
Dillon Radunz served as the team's right guard for most of the season, making 15 starts for the team. However, with the former second-round pick facing free agency, there is a good chance that the Titans find a replacement for him.
Right tackle had far more problems throughout the season as nobody could hold the job for very long.
The likes of Nicholas Petit-Frere, Jaelyn Duncan, Leroy Watson IV and John Ojukwu each got their shot at right tackle, but nobody impressed Callahan enough to keep that position for longer than a few weeks.
The Titans simply need someone who can give them stability at the position. Either they go out and find a rookie to take over that spot or they could sign or draft a left tackle and move rookie JC Latham back to the right side where he was in college, though the Titans seem adamant about keeping the former Alabama Crimson Tide blocker protecting the quarterback's blindside.
There are several routes that they can go in, and that is something that the new general manager will be able to try and solve.
