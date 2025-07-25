Titans HC Talks Star's Major Weight Loss
Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons is entering training camp looking different than he did when he walked off the field at the end of last season.
Simmons, 28, lost 20 pounds over the offseason in hopes to become a more agile defensive tackle.
Titans head coach Brian Callahan spoke a bit about Simmons' weight loss and how it will change the defensive line.
"Well, he's still a 300-pound human, you know? I would say 'smaller' is not the word I would use. I would say he got leaner, and I think that is the difference," Callahan said via A to Z Sports insider Easton Freeze.
"His lean body mass and his strength are still exactly what it was 20 pounds heavier but he's got different weight on him and I think his power is going to be the same but yesterday, I pointed it out in a team meeting, Jeff (Simmons) was running down coming out of the stack chasing the ball down and hit 18.2 miles an hour in practice, which for a man of his size is really impressive. And I that's what you see from a guy that refined his body type and he's become a little faster, but I don't think he's lost any power or strength by any stretch."
Simmons is arguably the team's best defender and he projects as more of a pass rush threat in the upcoming season.
The weight loss proves Simmons is determined to do whatever he needs to win for the Titans and that's a great player to look up to for a young locker room.
If the Titans respond to Simmons' leadership this season, it will be the first step towards getting out of the basement in the NFL standings.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!