Titans' Cam Ward Will Have Growing Pains
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is on pace to be the team's starting quarterback for its Week 1 contest against the Denver Broncos.
It's a mixed bag of first-round quarterbacks who start and come off the bench, but Ward appears to be heading for a first-team role right out of the gate.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder thinks Ward will have to get through growing pains on the field.
"With Will Levis slated as the backup in Tennessee, Ward’s tenure as the new face of the Titans’ franchise technically already began during OTAs and minicamp," Holder wrote.
"The No. 1 overall pick will likely get thrown into the fire immediately and have to work through any rookie growing pains on the field, as the team doesn’t have another legitimate starting quarterback option."
The Titans are prepared to start Ward right away, but that will come with a bit of pressure. It's not easy going straight from college to the pros, but Ward will be tasked with that.
He may feel ready for the task, but he won't know exactly how it feels playing in the NFL until the pads are on and everyone is on the gridiron playing a meaningful game. Training camp and preseason reps will help, but nothing will compare to full-fledged football in the regular season.
By starting Ward, the Titans risk a lot, but they will start him if they feel he is the best option for the team. Will Levis could be given the starting nod instead, but the team knows that Ward is the future,
They may feel it is best to give him the chance to get opportunities on the field in order to recover from them as quickly as possible down the line.
