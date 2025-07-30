Titans' Cam Ward Trade Value Revealed
Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward was just chosen with the No. 1 overall pick back in April's NFL Draft, but there was a chance the team would have traded the top selection to acquire him.
How much would it cost for the Titans to consider trading him? According to ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell, at least two first-round picks would be needed in order to acquire Ward.
"It feels a little like Ward was the first overall pick by default in April, which might be unfair to a player who was as good last season as he was," Barnwell wrote.
"The Jaguars were presumably willing to send the same picks they sent to the Browns to Tennessee to move up to take Travis Hunter with the top pick, and the Titans presumably weren't willing to take that offer, so they believe Ward was worth more than two first-rounders. I'd say that's a fair price for a pretty good quarterback prospect, and we'll see where he lands after this season."
The Titans had the chance to trade him to the New York Giants for the No. 3 overall pick and an additional first-rounder just before the NFL Draft, but Tennessee opted to take Ward.
That's proof that Ward is the player the Titans want to build around and have as their franchise quarterback of the future.
Ward's value could skyrocket if he has a strong first season in the league. In the same article, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had his trade value listed for four first-round picks as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year.
If Ward can grow his value like Daniels did, the Titans should be in great shape for the foreseeable future.
Ward will make his Titans debut on Aug. 9 in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!