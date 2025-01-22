Titans President Sounds Off on Firing GM
The Tennessee Titans are undergoing a changing of the guard, officially saying goodbye to Ran Carthon and hello to Mike Borgonzi as the new man in the general manager chair in the front office.
Borgonzi comes to the Titans after 16 years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped build three Super Bowl champions, and possibly a fourth if they can win their final two games of the season.
Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker spoke about the decision to move from Carthon to Borgonzi.
"I have the utmost respect for Ran Carthon, he is a friend," Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt. "We have a lot of respect for one another ... It's disappointing we got to this spot. ... Amy asked me to lead the new GM search, so I was doing my job."
Carthon was fired by the Titans earlier this month after the team plummeted to the bottom of the league with a 3-14 record. Carthon finished 9-25 in his two years as general manager of the Titans.
Carthon was brought in after the 2022 season to replace Jon Robinson, who was with the team for seven seasons. During Robinson's run as general manager, the Titans managed to make it all the way to the AFC Championship and then the No. 1 seed after the regular season just two years later.
The Titans were hoping that Carthon could eventually get the team back to that level, but he was unable to do so.
Now, the Titans are bestowing Borgonzi with the responsibility to do the job that Carthon was ultimately unsuccessful in accomplishing. Given his background with the Chiefs and his winning formula, it appears that the Titans might be on the right track.
