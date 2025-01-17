Titans to Coach Shedeur Sanders in Shrine Bowl
The Tennessee Titans are doing their homework on the top prospects ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, and with the No. 1 overall pick, they could choose anyone that they would like.
One of the players in contention for the top selection is Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who is set to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30.
The Shrine Bowl is considered to be an All-Star Game where coaches from the NFL get to meet and coach some of the top collegiate prospects from around the country. The Titans are sending assistant wide receivers coach Payton McCollum to coach the quarterbacks, and Sanders happens to be one of the players on the roster.
While McCollum worked with the wide receivers in his first year on Brian Callahan's staff, he has experience working with quarterbacks. From 2020-21, McCollum coached the quarterbacks at the University of Washington. He has also worked as an offensive assistant in other stops, including the Detroit Lions back in 2015-16.
This will give the Titans a direct line of communication with Sanders even before they will meet him at the NFL Combine. This could give Sanders an edge over Ward when deciding which player could be the No. 1 overall pick.
This doesn't guarantee anything, but the Titans will get to see Sanders up close and personal to see if he is worth using the No. 1 pick for. The Titans could also get a bad impression, which could lean them towards Ward, a different player, or even a trade.
Either way, the Titans will get closer towards figuring out what they should do with the No. 1 pick after the Shrine Bowl.
Fans can watch the Shrine Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 30 on NFL Network.
