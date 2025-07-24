All Titans

Titans Cut Former Chiefs DL

The Tennessee Titans are making a roster move.

Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn runs through drills during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp.
Defensive lineman Keondre Coburn runs through drills during the Tennessee Titans mandatory mini-camp. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Titans are saying goodbye to one of their rotational contributors on the defensive line from a year ago.

According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are cutting third-year defensive lineman Keondre Coburn, who played 15 games with Tennessee last season.

In those 15 appearances, Coburn started one game and made 14 tackles. He played in 14 percent of the team's defensive snaps last season.

Coburn began his career as a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs out of Texas. The 25-year-old played in the Chiefs' season opener during the 2023 season but was cut in the middle of October.

He bounced around with the Denver Broncos and back with the Chiefs on the practice squad before finding a home with the Titans at the end of his rookie year.

Coburn stayed with the Titans for the entire 2024 season and he appeared to be one of the likely people to make the roster out of training camp. Coburn even signed a one-year contract extension with the Titans in March to solidify his spot with the team.

The Titans signed linebacker Jihad Ward from the Minnesota Vikings, so the team had to make a corresponding move, costing Coburn his job.

There is a chance the Titans could bring back Coburn on a revised deal, but he will have to clear waivers in order for that to happen.

If Coburn stays off the Titans roster, the team will still have T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day, Jeffery Simmons and James Lynch.

The Titans are going through the motions as they embark on the beginning of their training camp practices. The team is preparing for its first preseason game, which is scheduled for Aug. 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

