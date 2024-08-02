Titans Undrafted OL Could Make Roster
Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Cole Spencer didn't have that moment of joy when he was drafted into the NFL, but the team gave him $75,000 as a signing bonus to come to Nashville for a shot.
So far, Spencer has impressed this offseason and is building a case to make it onto the Titans' 53-man roster out of training camp.
"Spencer played left tackle, left guard and right tackle in stops with Western Kentucky and Texas Tech. He does have an extensive injury history, which probably played a role in him going undrafted, but he ran a 4.89-second 40 and posted a 30.5" vertical at his pro day, giving a glimpse into his athleticism," Bleacher Report contributor Alex Ballentine writes.
Spencer, 25, played seven seasons of college football, giving him a lot of experience coming into his time with the Titans. He had a redshirt year in 2018 and a COVID year in 2020, making him one of the oldest players in the country.
Now, he's hoping that experience will translate into a potential spot on the Titans roster. With a new offensive line coach in Bill Callahan, the Titans are looking to revamp the trenches. Add in the fact that he has experience playing both tackle and guard helps his chances further of making the team.
The Titans don't have a set answer at right tackle at the moment, and Spencer could get reps throughout training camp that could lead to him being part of the equation at the position. On top of that, the Titans have just one year left on Daniel Brunskill's contract, so perhaps the team will look to keep someone who could be an answer at the position down the line.
Spencer still has an uphill battle to make the team, but out of all the undrafted free agents at training camp, he may just have the best shot out of any of them to be around once the season starts.
