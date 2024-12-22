Titans vs. Colts Preview: Spoiler Time in AFC South
The Tennessee Titans are not playing for a playoff spot in Week 16 like the Indianapolis Colts are, but they have an opportunity to prove themselves and play spoiler against their AFC South rival.
The Titans lost to the Colts in Week 6 at home, but they now have a chance to even the season series against them on the road.
The Titans are coming into the game with a new look, starting quarterback Mason Rudolph over Will Levis. With Rudolph under center, the Titans are hoping to get a spark from their final three games.
Perhaps the biggest motivation comes with the chance to send their division rival Colts officially to the couch for the postseason. The Colts led by multiple scores last week against the Denver Broncos before surrendering the lead, costing them a game they were well within grasp of winning.
Because of that loss, the Colts need to win this game, so they should be giving the Titans their best effort. A win for the Colts won't get them to the postseason, but it will keep them off of the brink of elimination.
The Colts will be led by second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, who did not play for the team in the last contest. Joe Flacco drew the start after Richardson missed the game with an oblique injury.
The last time Richardson played against the Titans was in Week 5 of last season, where he suffered the shoulder injury that ended his rookie season.
So, this should be the first time Richardson is truly facing the Titans barring any injury in this game. If Richardson can play up to the standards that he has shown to be capable of, he can help lead the Colts to victory over the Titans.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!