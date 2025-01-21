Titans Could Cut Ties With Star Defender
The Tennessee Titans actually find themselves in a rather solid financial situation heading into the NFL offseason, as they are projected to have around $50 million in cap room.
Still, that does not mean the Titans will not try to trim some salary.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine ran through a few potential cut candidates for Tennessee, and edge rusher Harold Landry made the list.
"Harold Landry's nine sacks this season obscured the waning production that more advanced stats show," Ballentine wrote. "In his second full season back from a torn ACL, Landry actually registered a career-low 9.2 pressure rate, per Sports Info Solutions. His final pre-injury season saw him rack up 62 total pressures as opposed to the 33 he had this season. Those underlying numbers point toward a player who is slowing down."
Cutting Landry would save the Titans a hefty $24.9 million in cap room, so it's certainly possible that this is an avenue they could pursue. There were even rumors back at the trade deadline that Landry could be moved.
As Ballentine noted, Landry posted some impressive surface-level stats this season, racking up 71 tackles, nine sacks and four passes defended. However, he logged a subpar 49.6 pass-rushing grade over at Pro Football Focus, indicating that the veteran may be declining.
The 28-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Boston College, was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
It didn't take Landry long to establish himself as one of Tennessee's premier defenders, as he posted 68 tackles and nine sacks as soon as his second season.
Landry also made the Pro Bowl in 2021 after racking up 75 stops and 12 sacks, but tore his ACL the following year. He bounced back nicely in 2023, finishing with 70 tackles and 10.5 sacks, but the rebuilding Titans may want to part ways with Landry to save a nice wad of cash.
