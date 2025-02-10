Titans Could Be Deebo Samuel Landing Spot
The Tennessee titans could be looking to add a wide receiver this offseason, and another one has just become available.
"The 49ers have granted Deebo Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy permission to find a trade partner for the wide receiver, Samuel told ESPN. This comes after Samuel asked San Francisco to trade him during the players’ exit meetings after the season," ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted.
“It was a hard conversation to have with Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said today. “But I have to do what’s best. I’m more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime, but now I think it’s best that we find another team.”
The Titans could look to add Samuel if they want another dynamic receiver on the opposite side of Calvin Ridley. The Titans envisioned that player would be DeAndre Hopkins, but he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in the middle of the season.
While Nick Westbrook-Ikhine picked up that role after Hopkins left, he is a free agent that isn't guaranteed to return to the Titans.
Giving the Titans offense and quarterback, whether it be Will Levis or someone else, another weapon to work with will increase his chances at succeeding.
Samuel did struggle in 2024, but that was due to the entire San Francisco 49ers offense falling victim to injury. He had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns this past season for the Niners, which is much smaller than his year-over-year stats since joining San Francisco in 2019.
It looks like a fresh start could be exactly what Samuel needs, and the Titans would provide that for him. The two sides can help each other get back to relevancy.
