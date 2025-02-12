ESPN Predicts Titans Make Startling First-Overall Pick
At this point in the NFL Draft process, it's as good as anyone's guess on how the Tennessee Titans will approach their number-one overall pick
Many have suggested the Titans look to take a top quarterback prospect like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders to address their questions at the position. Others have argued that if Tennessee doesn't like either quarterback at the top of this class, a trade-down could be in play with a team that does hold some intrigue in the signal callers atop the board.
However, in ESPN's latest mock following the Super Bowl, draft analyst Field Yates has the Titans doing neither. Instead, he predicts Tennessee to stick and pick a non-quarterback, landing on Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the number one selection.
"The Titans have made it clear they won't force the quarterback issue at No. 1 if they don't deem one of the passers worthy of the pick," Yates said. "Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders will be in the mix here, given Will Levis' struggles, but Tennessee could go another direction. And that opens the door for a spirited debate in picking between Hunter and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter."
The Titans could very well be in the market for a quarterback year. Following a far-from-pleasant year with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph leading the charge, Tennessee could address their need at the position for the long haul by drafting either Ward or Sanders.
However, neither Ward or Sanders have been unanimously viewed as "elite" quarterback prospects worthy of the number one pick, leading to questions considering if the Titans could tackle another area of need.
In this scenario, Hunter was the guy.
"While there is little precedent for a prospect playing both sides of the ball in the NFL, Hunter has a rare skill set," Yates continued. "Scouts have noted his determination and focus as reasons why he was able to play an astounding 1,458 snaps this past season. The Titans need help at both WR and CB, and Hunter — whom I'm ranking at corner right now — could boost either spot. He caught 15 touchdown passes and had four interceptions in 2024."
Hunter fills a need for the Titans at not one, but two positions as a dynamic, one-in-a-generation type player. The Colorado product was also one of the best players at the college football level in 2024 and has the outlook as one of the best prospects in the entire NFL draft pool.
Sure, this pick may not answer any quarterback concerns, but Hunter has superstar potential. If the Titans see a prospect they love at number one that's graded as a blue-chip guy who has the means to be the number one pick, the decision is simple: take that player. It remains to be seen if Tennessee views Hunter that highly.
The Titans have time to land on their final decision. The first round of the 2025 NFL Draft lies on April 24th at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, where Tennessee will officially submit their pick for their hopeful next franchise star.
