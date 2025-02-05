Titans Could Land Tee Higgins With Rare Trade
The Tennessee Titans are in need of a shakeup after the team finished 3-14 last season.
Things unraveled for the Titans early in the year with Will Levis turnovers, an injury, leading up to the trade deadline when the team traded DeAndre Hopkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Replacing the top receiver in the offense is something the Titans have high on their priority list, and Cincinnati Bengals star Tee Higgins could be traded to Tennessee, according to Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine.
"The Titans traded for L'Jarius Sneed after the Chiefs franchise tagged him last year. They could go the same route this offseason by targeting Tee Higgins if the Bengals franchise-tag him. They have the money and draft capital to get aggressive and help out whoever is playing quarterback by pairing Higgins with Calvin Ridley," Ballentine writes.
Higgins, 26, is a Tennessee native who caught 73 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns last season for the Bengals in his fifth NFL season. However, it was the first year for Higgins playing without the guidance of offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who became the Titans head coach a year ago.
Higgins is a free agent, but the Bengals are expected to place the franchise tag on him. In the case that they don't, the Titans could be close to the top of his preferred destinations because of his local connections and his relationship with Callahan.
The Titans have a similar offense to that of the Bengals, but it needs higher-quality players that can execute it at the level it needs to be. Higgins certainly fits that mold, and he could come to the Titans to form one of the best wide receiver duos with Calvin Ridley on the other side.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!