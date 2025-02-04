Two Teams Linked to Titans QB Trade
The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 overall pick and are mulling selecting either of the two top quarterback options, Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, with the selection.
If the Titans go quarterback, it would make the future very dark for third-year pro Will Levis, who still has two seasons left on his rookie deal.
Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine believes Levis could be traded if that goes up, and the Los Angeles Rams could acquire him.
"Quarterback is an underrated need for the Rams that is starting to become more apparent," Ballentine writes.
"As noted before, it wouldn't be entirely shocking for the Rams to move on from Stafford this offseason. Even if they don't, it would make sense to go after a young quarterback like Will Levis. He's only had two years to prove himself with the Titans, and he's dealt with coaching turnover in that time. Sean McVay would be one of the best coaches to develop him into a starter."
Another team that could opt to trade for Levis is the Cleveland Browns given the fact that Deshaun Watson has a ruptured Achilles that could keep him out for the 2025 season.
"The Browns' quarterback room must be different in 2025," Ballentine writes.
"The news that Deshaun Watson re-injured his Achilles heel makes it a virtual lock the Browns will have a new quarterback in 2025. While that quarterback might be a prospect they take with the second overall pick in the draft, they will also need to explore all avenues. ... A reclamation project like Will Levis could be a possibility as well."
Last season, Desmond Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis and Sam Howell were all traded after their second years in the league to join a new team. While none of them have emerged into a starter with their new teams yet, they were given a fresh start, and that's what the Titans could do for Levis in the coming months.
