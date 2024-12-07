Titans Could Lose Seven Players for Jaguars Game
The Tennessee Titans have a lengthy injury report as the team gets ready to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14 at Nissan Stadium.
Going into the contest, two Titans offensive linemen have already been ruled out. Reserve lineman Logan Bruss tore his ACL in practice this week, ending his season. He will likely be placed on injured reserve prior to the game. Jaelyn Duncan, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury for multiple weeks, returned to practice this week but isn't healthy enough to play on Sunday.
The Titans do have seven players with a questionable designation for the game against the Jags.
On the offensive side of the ball, offensive tackle Leroy Watson IV is questionable with a back injury that he has been dealing with for a while. If he plays, he may get some time at right tackle along with Nicholas Petit-Frere.
The rest of the questionable members of the team are on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Roger McCreary (shoulder), linebacker Kenneth Murray (hamstring), nose tackle T'Vondre Sweat (shoulder), linebacker James Williams (knee), linebacker Jerome Baker (neck) and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (hip) all will wait and see how their respective injuries feel on gameday. Out of all the injured Titans, Watson and Williams were the only ones who practiced on Friday before the final walkthrough on Saturday.
As for the Jaguars, cornerback Tyson Campbell (thigh), punter Logan Cooke (leg), long snapper Ross Matiscik (hamstring) and linebacker Yasir Abdullah (hamstring) are all questionable. Cooke was the only injured player who did not participate in the team's final practice on Friday.
Kickoff between the Jaguars and Titans is set for Sunday at 12 noon CT. The game can be watched on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
