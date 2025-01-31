Titans Season Not a Total Failure
No team had a worse season than the Tennessee Titans had in 2024.
Their 3-14 record awarded the Titans the No. 1 overall pick, which they are slated to use in April's NFL Draft. Despite finishing No. 32 out of 32, the season wasn't a complete failure according to Bleacher Report writer Maurice Moton.
Moton gave the Titans a "D-" for their efforts this season.
"The Titans gave Will Levis a chance to show that he's a franchise quarterback, and the second-year signal-caller failed to solidify himself as the unquestioned starter. Tennessee benched him late in the season," Moton writes. "Levis routinely turned the ball over, throwing 12 interceptions and losing six fumbles. He also struggled to get the ball to wideout Calvin Ridley, one of the Titans' high-paid offseason acquisitions.
"Tennessee's defense showed resistance for much of the season, allowing the second-fewest yards per game, but a turnover-prone 27th-ranked scoring offense put the team in a bind almost every week," he continued.
The Titans defense may have saved them from getting a complete "F", but their lack of yards was likely partially due to the fact that the offense would turn the ball over so much, giving opposing offenses stronger field position.
The Titans certainly could have been worse, but they managed to show some upside, enough for the front office to decide it was worth retaining head coach Brian Callahan and a good majority of his staff.
The same couldn't be said for general manager Ran Carthon, who was fired and replaced by Kansas City Chiefs assistant Mike Borgonzi. He will begin to lead the charge in bringing new pieces into the mix.
Now, Callahan and Borgonzi will be tasked with getting the Titans a better grade this time next year.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!