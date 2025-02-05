Titans Could Trade for Cardinals OT
The Tennessee Titans have been building their offensive line for years now, but they still haven't managed to find a comfortable solution at right tackle.
That will certainly be a big goal for Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi this offseason, and he could look towards the trade market to do so.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Titans could trade for Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Jonah Williams.
"There's bound to be a lot of discussion about it, but it certainly feels like the Titans are fated to pick a quarterback with the No. 1 pick in the draft. It would behoove them to make sure that whoever it is gets better protection than Will Levis had. The offensive line has been a work in progress," Ballentine writes.
"He's also had some injury issues, but he was a great pass protector in Arizona when healthy last season. He allowed zero sacks and carried the 41st pass grade among 141 tackles in the league, perPFF," he continued.
Williams, 27, was limited to just six games in his first season with the Cardinals. Before that, Williams had played and started in all but one game for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2021-23, where he was on the same offense that Titans head coach Brian Callahan coordinated.
With Callahan and Williams already in cahoots, the Titans may have their answer if Borgonzi can swing a trade. It may cost a little bit, but the Titans may need to make that price work if they want better protection for whoever is under center next season, whether it be Will Levis, Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward or another veteran who could join the team.
The NFL's new league year begins on Wednesday, March 12, where trades can become official.
