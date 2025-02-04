Titans Could Trade Veteran LB
The Tennessee Titans are going to be retooling their team this offseason, which means very few people on the current roster should feel safe about their spot.
Those players should include recent draft picks, especially the early ones, but new general manager Mike Borgonzi has the green light to make and undo some of Ran Carthon's changes.
Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine suggests that the Titans could trade linebacker Harold Landry III this offseason.
"The Titans are a rebuilding team with a good amount of cap space so there aren't really many pieces to trade away," Ballentine writes. "The most notable veteran to make a case for is Harold Landry III. Landry has been the team's best edge defender for a few seasons, but he looks a step slower since his ACL tear in 2022. The Titans could look to trade him away and upgrade the position as he heads toward his age-29 season."
Landry had 71 tackles and nine sacks this past season for the Titans, which is slightly under his normal production. That being said, he still had a successful season.
Landry, who turns 29 in June, has a cap hit of just over $24 million this season. If he gets traded before June 1, the Titans can save over $10 million, but would have a dead cap hit of over $13 million. However, if he is traded or released after June 1, the dead cap hit is only just over $6 million while the Titans save $17 million.
Landry could emerge as a trade option once the dust settles from free agency and the draft. If the Titans feel confident in their pass rush corps without Landry, they may look to find him a new home for the 2025 season and beyond.
