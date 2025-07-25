Titans Could Trade For Chiefs Defender
The Tennessee Titans are in need of making adjustments to their pass rush ahead of the upcoming season.
After the sudden retirement of free agent signee Lorenzo Carter, the team signed Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jihad Ward to help fill the void. However, the Titans may want to look in another direction when improving the position.
Bleacher Report writer Matt Holder suggested Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah could use a change of scenery. Perhaps the Titans could be his next destination.
"It’s hard to blame the Kansas City Chiefs for using a first-round pick on Felix Anudike-Uzomah, since he was one of the best pass-rushers in the 2023 draft class," Holder wrote.
"In addition to racking up 19.5 sacks during his last two seasons at Kansas State, the former Wildcat had a handful of traits that suggested the production would translate to the next level.
"... However, the 2022 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year has turned out to be a bust during his first two NFL seasons, collecting just three sacks and 25 pressures, per Pro Football Focus, while struggling to earn consistent playing time. Unfortunately, the latter doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon in Kansas City."
Anudike-Uzomah could be a good fit for the Titans for a number of reasons. On top of the fact that the Titans need a pass rusher, they could benefit from adding some youth to the position. Anudike-Uzomah has two years left on his rookie contract and possibly a third if his fifth-year option gets picked up.
Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi was also part of the brass that brought Anudike-Uzomah to the Chiefs, so maybe there is a believer in Tennessee's front office in the former first-round pick.
Trading for Anudike-Uzomah would be a low-risk, high-reward move that could help the Titans move a step or two in their rebuild.
