Titans Cut Former Super Bowl Champion
The Tennessee Titans are already saying goodbye to a recent signee.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are cutting defensive back Mike Edwards after appearing with the team for just one game. In a corresponding move, the Titans claimed offensive line Logan Bruss off waivers from the Los Angeles Rams.
Edwards was a healthy scratch for the Titans in their Week 10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Edwards, 28, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In 2020, he won his first career Super Bowl, as Tom Brady led the Bucs to a title.
After four years with the Bucs, Edwards signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was able to win his second Super Bowl ring.
Edwards joined the Buffalo Bills during the offseason, but was unable to crack the top of the depth chart, resulting in him being shopped at the trade deadline. When a deal failed to materialize, the Bills cut him, allowing the Titans to step in.
Unfortunately, the Titans didn't work out either as the team felt it was more important to address the depth of the depleted offensive line.
