Titans Sign Former Super Bowl Champion
The Tennessee Titans are hoping to get more out of their offensive line from those at the top to the bottom of the depth chart.
According to ESPN insider Turron Davenport, the Titans are signing offensive lineman Chandler Brewer to the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the team is cutting rookie offensive lineman Cole Spencer.
Brewer, 29, went undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019 but signed with the Los Angeles Rams out of training camp. Brewer shuffled back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster throughout his time in Los Angeles, playing seven games in 2019 and six in 2022. In 2020, he opted out of the season due to COVID-19 and he did not make an appearance for the Rams in 2021.
Last season, Brewer made one appearance for the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
Just before training camp began in July, Brewer signed with the New Orleans Saints, but he was waived soon after he reached an agreement with the team.
Now, Brewer has another shot to stay in the NFL with the Titans, which is a homecoming of sorts for him as a former Blue Raider.
