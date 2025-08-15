Titans Defense Seeking Redemption vs. Falcons
The Tennessee Titans defense didn't perform their best against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so they hope to bounce back when they play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Team reporter Jim Wyatt thinks the run defense in particular has to step up after laying an egg against the Bucs.
"I'm sure not going to hit the panic button about the run defense, despite the fact the team gave up 178 yards on the ground against the Buccaneers. Let's face it, defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and T'Vondre Sweat weren't out there, and back-ups played most the game. Still, I know the Titans would love to see tackling and execution improve the second time out," Wyatt wrote.
Titans Defense Has Work To Do
Things will be different with more starters in the game, but people will be competing for playing time.
One of the main positions that has yet to be figured out on the depth chart is middle linebacker, which has a few new faces added to the mix this week.
"Most of the starting jobs on the football team have been solidified by now, but roster spots are still up for grabs as we edge closer to roster cuts. James Williams Sr. played well at inside linebacker in Tampa, but Cedric Gray got some work with the first team in practices in Atlanta. The team is looking to establish a pecking order at receiver, depth at a number of positions, and more and it's getting late," Wyatt wrote.
The team shuffled out Anfernee Orji, David Gbenda and Otis Reese IV this week, bringing in Khaleke Hudson, Blake Lynch and Brian Asamoah II. It remains to be seen how much these new players will be on the field, if at all, but there is clearly some discontentment with how the position is playing out.
The secondary also has some holes to fill, especially at cornerback with L'Jarius Sneed still on the sidelines recovering from his knee surgery. Players on the lower end of the depth chart are fighting for the opportunity to replace him at the start of the season if he remains unavailable.
