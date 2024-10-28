Titans Legend Defends Coach After Loss
Tennessee Titans fans are calling for the job of special teams coach Colt Anderson after the team lost 52-14 against the Detroit Lions in Week 8 at Ford Field.
Even though the Lions are one of the best teams in the league, losing by 38 points in the NFL isn't something that should be deemed acceptable. Many times when a loss this large happens, a coach gets fired, and Anderson could be the one taking a grunt of the blame for the defeat.
The Titans out-gained the Lions on offense by nearly 200 yards, but still lost by a large margin because of the poor special teams play. But, even though fans are targeting Anderson's job, Titans legendary wide receiver Derrick Mason came to his defense on social media.
Mason is referring to the 90-yard touchdown return from former Titans wide receiver Kalif Raymond early in the third quarter, which gave the Lions a four-touchdown lead.
Excluding the touchdown return, Raymond notched 100 yards on four other returns during the game. The Titans also allowed a 72-yard kick return from Khalil Dorsey, bringing the Lions' special teams yardage total to 262 for the game.
Even though Anderson could be a scapegoat for the Titans in this game, he wasn't the only reason why Tennessee lost. The Titans had four turnovers on the game, putting their defense in horrible field position all game long. There were also miscues on defense that led to several scores that didn't need to go up on the board. And to add on to the mess, the Titans had several starters on both sides of the ball out due to injury.
A 38-point loss screams colossal failure and shouldn't be pinned on one coach or player. It's clear that there are several things wrong with the Titans at the moment, and all need fixing before winning can be a possibility.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!