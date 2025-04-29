Titans Draft Picks Have One Thing in Common
The Tennessee Titans selected nine players this past weekend at the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, beginning with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward.
The draft picks all have different backgrounds and play on positions across the football field, but team president Chad Brinker believes that they all have one trait in common.
"Yeah, (they're) big, fast, tough football players who love winning more than anything else," Brinker said via team reporter Jim Wyatt.
"I mean, that's a Titan. I really want — I think over time as you see how this unfolds, you might be able to draft them for us ahead of time because you're going to see, 'Oh, that looks like a Titan.' There's definitely a DNA we're looking for in our players and I think everybody wants that, but it's hard to find. You've got to do a lot of work and hopefully, those guys that we're bringing in here will prove us right."
The Titans started off the draft with Ward, and then moved on to defense on Day 2 with the selections of UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo and Penn State defensive back Kevin Winston Jr.
On Day 3, the Titans opted for more offensive help, specifically in the pass-catching category in Round 4 by choosing Florida wideout Chimere Dike, Texas tight end Gunnar Helm and Stanford receiver Elic Ayomanor.
In the fifth round, the Titans welcomed Sacramento State offensive lineman Jackson Slater before bringing in California defensive back Marcus Harris and Michigan running back Kalel Mullings to close out the draft class.
Each player exudes the qualities the Titans are looking for with their rebuild, and all of them have a chance to contribute and help the team rebound from its 3-14 season in 2024.
