Titans Draft Starts in Round 2
The Tennessee Titans are keeping the No. 1 overall pick and they know that Cam Ward is about to become their next franchise quarterback.
That means the Titans draft really begins at No. 35, where they will make their second-round pick.
"You’d be better off listing what the Titans don’t need than what they do. But it’s been clear for a while what Tennessee is doing at No. 1. It’s as clear this year who the first pick will be as it was last year with the Chicago Bears taking Caleb Williams," Sports Illustrated insider Albert Breer writes.
"They’ve rebuffed teams that have called about trading up, signaling it would take a historic offer for them to even think about moving. They cancelled a workout with Sanders, with the agreed-upon premise that the two sides didn’t want to waste each other’s time. They only added journeymen Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle to the roster in March, with 2024 starter Will Levis held over. They sent cavalries to South Florida for Ward’s pro day and a private workout. So now we can start talking about which edge rusher or receiver or lineman they’ll take at No. 35."
By locking Ward in with the first overall pick, they can now begin figuring out what to do in the second round. That could mean trading the pick to move up or down, depending on how they feel.
They may trade up if there is a prospect that they want a lot to complement Ward at the receiver position, but if they were to move the pick, it would more than likely be down since general manager Mike Borgonzi doesn't have a third-round selection and he has discussed wanting to add picks in the past.
Chances are, No. 35 is where the Titans will make their first actual choice and that will set the tone for the rest of their rookie class apart from Ward.
