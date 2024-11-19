Titans Drop in Latest Power Rankings
The Tennessee Titans are on a losing streak after falling 23-13 to the Minnesota Vikings in the team's Week 11 matchup.
The loss puts the Titans at 2-8 on the year, meaning the team must win out in order to avoid a losing season. The Titans are tied for the fewest amount of wins in the league, putting them in position to potentially acquire the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sports Illustrated writer Conor Orr also views the Titans as one of the NFL's worst teams, placing them at No. 30 in his latest power rankings, one spot lower than the previous week.
"Will Levis was hurried on half of his snaps on Sunday. I don’t think we’re under any illusion that he’s the long-term answer and certainly he’s earned a place of deep suspicion among the fanbase, but there are some games where he plays at least halfway decent — Levis bested Rodgers for a barely-positive EPA per dropback rating Sunday — yet it feels like the Titans don’t have a shot," Orr writes.
The only teams that rank below the Titans in the power rankings are the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, who also lost by multiple scores in Week 11 action.
The Titans have struggled with offensive line play all year long, so it's no surprise that it led to another loss against the Vikings. The Titans will have to get better in that department, along with several others, if they want to move up in the power rankings and grab a few more wins in the final third of the season.
The Titans are back in action on Sunday as they travel to the Lone Star State to face off against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 12.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!